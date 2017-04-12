Field Day at Cottageville Elementary

On April 7, Cottageville Elementary had a field-tastic day. Field Day at Cottageville Elementary is a yearly event which promotes health and fitness and also where the students can have a fun time as well. The students participated in the following events:

Hungry Harold, Frisbee toss, Hit the Ball with a Lollipop Paddle, Eggs on a Spoon Race, Dizzy Bat Race, Hula Hoop Marathon, Three-legged Race

Jump Rope Marathon, Bouncy Race, Re-lei Relay

Beach Ball Blast, Human Hungry Hippo, Potato Sack Race, Beach-time Games and Tug-of-War.