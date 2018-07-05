Few Colleton voters come to run-off polls

Colleton County voters recently helped to select South Carolina’s Republican candidate for Governor in the state’s primary run-off election.

Overall, current Governor Henry McMaster was chosen to be the republican candidate. He faced fellow Republican candidate John Warren in the run-off primary.

Incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson also beat out fellow Republican Todd Atwater, with Wilson taking approximately 65 percent of all votes cast in the political party run-off.

Other contested races in the run-off include State House of Representative seats and U.S. House of Representative seats.

Few of Colleton’s registered voters participated in the run-off election. According to state statistics, 2,012 people chose to vote in Colleton County during the recent June primary election. Colleton voters chose to re-elect incumbent Governor Henry McMaster as the republican candidate. McMaster beat out his republican challenger John Warren to go into the November general election.

Neighboring counties Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties also had low voter turnout. According to state statistics, Charleston County had more than 22,000 people vote in the governor’s runoff primary, with Charleston voters choosing Warren by a less than one-percent margin. Berkeley County voters chose McMaster: more than 11,700 registered voters in Berkeley County took to the primary polls. And, in Dorchester County, about 8,669 people voted, with those voters choosing McMaster as their Republican governor candidate in that run-off race.

South Carolina’s overall voter turnout was also low. An estimated 12.65 percent of all registered voters in the Palmetto State participated in the primary. This means that of the 3,044,375 registered voters in South Carolina, only about 385,254 chose to cast a ballot.

In other news:

Tourism director chosen

Walterboro’s newest Tourism Director is Christian Spires. Spires was recognized recently by Walterboro City Council during a public council meeting. Spires took the place of former tourism Director Michelle Strickland, who left her post for other employment opportunities. According to the minutes of a city council meeting, Spires comes to the city from The Post and Courier Newspaper in Charleston. She also has work experience with Groupon and social media sites. She is a graduate of Colleton County High School, and holds a degree in Bachelor’s of Science in Graphics Communication from Clemson University. Spires started her job with the city on June 11th.

Kids to learn about local pirates

The Colleton Museum is preparing to tell the local public about the region’s history with pirates.

According to information provided by Walterboro’s tourism department, the famous pirate, Blackbeard, came into the nearby Charleston Harbor in 1718. Once in the harbor, he stole tradeable goods and held hostages. This led to other pirates also stealing from the Lowcountry, which, in turn, created a political domino effect that resulted in South Carolina getting protection from and becoming an official royal colony of Great Britian. All of this local history will be explained during an upcoming August 4th educational class. The class will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children who participate can learn about the pirates. They will also receive a complimentary sword and will be taught sword skills. The museum is located at 506 E. Washington Street in Walterboro.