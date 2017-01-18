Fergie Takes Second in Charleston Marathon

Sandra Ferguson appeared on the Bailey Brew Sports Chat webcast at The Colletonian on Thursday, January 12 to talk about Marathon running and women’s fitness. Sandra has a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon from her running time in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon. Sharing that she would be getting her body rested and drinking a lot of water to get ready for the Charleston Marathon in a couple days, Ferguson says these tactics seem to be the proper ingredients for her participating in the race. She finished second in her age group in the recent run, coming in with a time of four hours and 10 minutes on the 26.2 mile course.

“I honestly did well for the first 20 miles, but you know what they say about the wall and the heat and the wall really got to me this time which put me finishing at four hours 10 minutes and four seconds,” she said, of the Charleston Marathon.

“Although I would’ve liked my time to have been better I gave all I had at the time. I was averaging eight minutes and 34 seconds for the first 12 miles and averaged 8:52 at mile 20. I finished 311 of 1239 overall and second of 34 in my age group. Given the conditions and all I will take it.”

As far as fitness goes, Ferguson shared on the webcast that her key to success is finding an accountability buddy. “It is hard to get out of bed at 5:30 a.m. and you need that accountability,” she said. “I promise you just make the effort, getting up at 5 a.m. it will be worth it and it makes or breaks my day. I enjoy the gym and I am taking yoga classes that have improved my flexibility and my pace per mile. I do things I do not want to do to make me a better runner.”