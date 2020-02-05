Female murder suspect found dead in cell

A woman being held at the Colleton County Detention Center on a murder charge was found dead on January 28th inside her jail cell.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the death of 54-year-old Cynthia A. Caron, of Walterboro.

Caron was found dead in her cell at the Walterboro detention center on Tuesday, Jan. 28th.

She was transported to Colleton Medical Center at about 9:09 a.m., where she was pronounced dead.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said on Sunday that Caron would undergo an autopsy this week. The autopsy will help to establish her cause of death.

SLED is the lead investigative agency over Caron’s death. This is because the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office oversees the jail and the detention officers at the county-owned facility.

The coroner’s office is also investigating, said Harvey.

Details surrounding Caron’s death are being withheld, pending the results of the SLED investigation.

“This is active, and we are awaiting medical reports,” said Tommy Crosby, public information officer for SLED. According to Crosby, it is “not uncommon” for SLED to be called into a county to be a neutral, third-party investigative agency.

“We do not anticipate anything suspicious, but we are fully investigating this,” he said.

Caron is one of six Colleton residents charged in the 2018 murder and kidnapping of Ashley Murdaugh, the mother of three who was first reported missing by her family on August 4th of 2018. Murdaugh’s body was found on August 21st: she had been buried in a wooded area along Cumberland Street in Walterboro.

Subsequently, multiple people were arrested and charged with Murdaugh’s death.

Alfred Taylor, Jr., Martina Wolf, and Caron were each charged with first-degree murder, while the fourth suspect, John Dunigan, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Following the initial arrests of Taylor, Wolf, Caron, and Dunigan, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office also arrested two others in this case: Wayne Moore and Tammy Lott were both charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The trials against each of those arrested in connection with the Murdaugh murder case are all still pending.