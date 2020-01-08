Father, daughter deaths ruled accidental

The deaths of a father and daughter during a recent hunting trip have been officially ruled accidental.

On Monday afternoon, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey ruled the shooting deaths of Kim Drawdy, 30, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren Drawdy, to be accidental, wiping away the question of any intentional shooting that might have occurred.

Both Kim and Lauren died on January 1st of gunshot wounds, according to Harvey, who confirmed their identities and causes of death on Sunday. Harvey said on Monday that the two sustained multiple hits from buckshot, the type of bullet used by hunters in that area on the day the incident occurred.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day in a wooded area along Barracada Road, outside of Walterboro. The shooting victims – Kim Drawdy and his daughter, Lauren Drawdy – were in that area with at least two other hunters when the shooting occurred. According to statements released by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the father and daughter were shot when they were mistaken for deer by a fellow hunter who was in that area.

Statements made to area media outlets by law enforcement agencies about the shooting deaths describe the hunters in the area as “driving deer” when they saw Kim and Lauren Drawdy, who they believed to be deer.

The two deaths came on the last day of deer hunting season in South Carolina and were initially investigated by S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Since its happening, the case has made national news.

Additionally, there is an active fundraising effort being done in Colleton County to help the Drawdy with funeral costs.

Following their deaths, the Colleton County School District released a statement on the death of Lauren Drawdy. She was a student at Cottageville Elementary School.

“We are devastated by this news, and we send our deepest sympathies to Lauren’s family,” as stated in a press release, which was released by district Spokesman, Sean Gruber.

“The well-being of our students and staff members will remain a top priority next week as we process Lauren’s passing.”

According to Gruber, the district’s emotional support team was on-site at Cottageville Elementary School on Monday, January 6th, when school reopened to students from the holiday/winter break.

“We grieve this tragic loss to our community,” said Gruber. “Again, all of us in the Colleton County School District send our condolences to everyone affected by Lauren’s passing. It is always difficult to experience the loss of someone so young. Please keep the Drawdy family in your thoughts.”