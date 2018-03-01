Fatal shooting linked to domestic dispute

A fatal shooting that occurred late last week at the Motel 6 in Walterboro is still under investigation, but authorities now know that it was linked to a domestic dispute.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to the Campground Road location of Motel 6 in Walterboro on Feb. 24th. Along with members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue, officers found a man who had been shot. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. “The shooting was a result of a domestic (violence) situation,” said Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department. “Additional information is still being gathered, and investigators are attempting to locate a witness,” she said, in a press release issued by the local police department.

As of press deadline, there had been no other updates to this case.

Walterboro man goes on sex registry

Shawn Christopher Hill, of Colleton County, is in the Colleton County Detention Center on a sex registry warrant. As of press deadline, Hill was awaiting a bond hearing. Hill, 40, is from Pleasant Grove in Walterboro. According to a state registry, he is already a registered sex offender for participating in the preparation of obscene material.

Adult woman pushes child at soccer game

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the county’s youth soccer fields on Sidneys Road on Feb. 22nd to a fight in progress. According to an incident report, a 12-year-old child was pushed off of a bleacher by the suspect – a 43-year-old Walterboro woman. The mother of the child also told deputies that the woman was “trying to get her child to fight” other children who were at the soccer games, the report states. The responding deputy described the suspect as “very rude” as he tried to talk to her about the alleged incident. Several witnesses also backed the victim’s story. However, the child’s mother did not pursue charges against the suspect.