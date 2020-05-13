Farm Bureau donates to community food bank

Farm Bureau donated to the Edgewood Baptist Church to help with their community food bank program. Shown left to right: Samantha Lyons, Steve Frasier (agent), Pastor Rodney Lyons, Morgan Thomas (agent), Jody McMillan (associate agency manager), Jay Schrimpf (agent) and Wayne McKenzie (agency manager). Photo submitted

A church-based food pantry recently received several thousand dollars in a donation from the Farm Bureau Insurance Statewide Initiative.

Edgewood Baptist Church near Walterboro has been given $6,129 to help support their food pantry. The donation came from Farm Bureau, as part of a statewide effort that the insurance agency is doing to help people who are experiencing hardship during COVID-19. Also called the Coronavirus, COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory virus. The virus has temporarily shut down much of the national and local economy, creating unemployment spikes and a need for people to taken care of in their homes.

To help feed Colleton residents who are experiencing hardship because of COVID-19, the Edgewood Baptist Church has created a food pantry. The pantry is located at 138 Wildwood Drive in Walterboro.

The funds donated to the church from Farm Bureau will go directly to the food pantry.

Last week, on May 6th, local Farm Bureau Manager Wayne McKenzie and Associate Agency Manager Jody McMillan presented the check to church Pastor Rodney Lyons and his wife, Samantha. Also present during the check presentation were Farm Bureau insurance agents Steve Frasier, Jay Schrimpf, and Morgan Thomas.

“I am so proud to work for a company that believes in giving back to our communities and helping others,” McKenzie said, in a written statement. “It was truly a humbling experience to be a blessing to those in need.”

The local donation is one of several donations happening across South Carolina through the Farm Bureau initiative.

In all, Farm Bureau Insurance is donating $300,000 to food banks all across the Palmetto State.

“At South Carolina Farm Bureau we are committed to serving our rural communities, and I am excited that we can support the food banks with this donation,” said Harry Ott, president of South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and the South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. “These food banks are a lifeline for so many and it is important for us to give back to them whenever possible, especially now in these unprecedented times,” he said.

In addition to the statewide food bank donations, Farm Bureau Insurance announced in April that the company will provide a two-month premium credit to its personal auto insurance customers.