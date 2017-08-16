Fall registrations for Colleton County Rec League

The deadlines for fall sports registrations through the Colleton Country Parks and Recreation Center are quickly approaching and parents who wish for their children to participate need to aware of the following dates and restrictions. Early registration for Fall Tackle Football has passed, however, registration is still open for interested participants until August 25th. Registrations will not be received after this date, so if you have a child who may be interested, make sure arrangements are made to have these forms turned in. There will be two teams for tackle football, a junior and senior Team. The junior team will be for children ages 7 to 9 years old and the senior team will be for children ages 10 to 12 years old. For tackle football, parents and guardians will be responsible for providing padded pants, cleats, and socks. The registration fee is currently $100.00 and can be paid at the CCPRC. This year the CCPRC is holding a fall co-ed Tee Ball League. Early registration for the league has also passed, however, registration for the league is currently open and the deadline for this is also August 25th. Participants for the co-ed Tee Ball League can be boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years old. The birthday cut off for both sports is September 1st. The third fall sport for the rec center is soccer. The CCPRC has teamed up again this year with the Walterboro Soccer Club for In House youth soccer. In House soccer is for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Registration for fall In House soccer has not been released to date, however, registration will open in September. As with all sports that are played through the CCPRC and the Walterboro Soccer Club, parents and guardians must fill out a registration form, pay registration fees, and provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and current proof of insurance. These copies must be provided for each registration of a new sport. Registrations cannot be accepted without a copy of the birth certificate and insurance, no exceptions. Registration fees can be paid with the registration form at CCPRC and may be paid with cash, money order, or credit/debit cards (checks are no longer accepted). Parents are also responsible for signing a Parent Code of Ethics that ensures they understand their importance and responsibilities during all rec league games and practices. For additional information regarding dates and registration, visit the CCPRC at 280 Recreation Lane or by phone at 843-538-3031. For the most up to date information, please visit the Colleton County Parks and Rec Facebook page.