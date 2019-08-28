Fall Landowner Meetings and Education Opportunities

Walterboro will host the Lowcountry Association on October 22.

When September rolls around it signals a return to the woodlands and the outdoors for landowners, land managers and hunting enthusiasts. A series of meetings set for this Fall are set to continue in Colleton County, and around the state of South Carolina. The S.C. Plantation Managers Association met in Walterboro on August 8, with wildlife management the chief topic of discussion, and the New Holland tractor hay farmer workshop took place on August 24 at Snider’s Crossroads. Other meetings coming up are set to address forestry, women in the outdoors, quail habitat and prescribed fire.

This week in Walterboro the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are conducting a two-day outreach workshop on September 4 and 5. The first day partners with Minority Landowner Magazine and will be held at the Colleton County Memorial Library. The program will address financial assistance, farm loans, conservation practices and niche opportunities for specific markets such as vegetable production. Day Two of the USDA workshop is a field tour to view forestry practices first hand, including how to generate future income through timber, pine straw raking and more.

On September 9 the Colleton County Clemson Extension is holding a brown bag lunch for members of the public interested in gardening, with discussion of plant growth issues and idea sharing discussions on solving those problems. The Clemson Extension will host another workshop for Farm Record Keeping on September 18, and then a follow up meeting about Financial Management on September 25. For more information call the Colleton Extension at 843-549-2595.

The S.C. Prescribed Fire Council annual meeting to discuss the culture of habitat management using controlled burning will be on September 24 and 25 in Newberry. The first day begins at noon with a field trip into the award winning Indian Creek Focal Area where quail habitat has been in focus for a patchwork of private landowners and state owned lands. An afternoon social is planned at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center, and Day Two of the meeting will be held at Piedmont Technical College in Newberry beginning at 9 in the morning. The agenda includes topics including shortleaf pine, fire in hardwoods and reduced admission pricing is available for private landowners.

On September 27 the Carolina Regional Quail Project is hosting a Fall Field Day at Belmont Plantation in Louisville, Georgia. Tall Timbers Research Station in Tallahassee, Florida sponsors this annual event and past events have been held around the state of South Carolina. Belmont Plantation is hosting the field day and is just west of Augusta, and the agenda includes discussing the economic trade-offs for quail management on a landscape scale. Mature quail habitat benefits a range of songbirds and other native species of plants, but industrial timber management models are not compatible, so landowners must assess the value of recreational aspects such as hunting and bird watching.

On October 5 the inaugural Women Owning Woodlands (WOW) workshop will be held in Colleton County at Big Survey Plantation from 8 to 4. This event is sponsored by a community engagement grant from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and looks to educate women about land stewardship practices. Forestry professionals in attendance will educate about resources that can be implemented to restore longleaf pines and enhance wildlife habitat. The morning round table discussion on natural resources is followed by lunch and then and afternoon property tour.

Readers of the Colletonian recall that October 18, 2018 marked the inaugural meeting of the Lowcountry Landowner Association at Big Survey Plantation. The follow up meeting for this local group is now set for October 22, 2019 at the Walterboro Farmer’s Market. The Lowcountry Landowner Association advocates for agriculture, forestry, wildlife, conservation and landowner rights. The keynote speaker will be Mr. Cam Crawford, the Director of the South Carolina Forestry Association (SCFA) based in Columbia. The SCFA also advocates for sustainable forestry and stands up for the rights of loggers. This meeting also serves as a membership drive and any landowners from Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton County are welcome.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com