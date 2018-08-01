Fall Coyote Trapping and Management Workshop – September 13-14, 2018

Provided by SCDNR

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in conjunction with the South Carolina Trappers Association, will host a Coyote Trapping and Management Workshop at the Webb Wildlife Center, located in Hampton County, on September 13-14, 2018.

The workshop will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday and end at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday.

The cost for the workshop is $100, which includes workshop materials, overnight bunkhouse-style accommodations at the Webb Wildlife Center, dinner on Thursday, and breakfast and lunch on Friday.

The workshop is limited to the first 30 paid applicants. When the class is full, all additional applicants will be added to the waiting list for the next coyote workshop (tentatively scheduled for Spring of 2019).

Registered foresters who take and complete the workshop qualify for 10.5 CFE hours.

Click “Workshop Application” on the SCDNR website for more information and the registration application.