Faithfulness—Even When Things Don’t Make Sense

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

Charles.L.Skinner@gmail.com

Every January, millions of people begin their year with New Year’s resolutions. But what if a deeply-desired life change is completely outside of your control—something a New Year’s resolution can never solve?

Enter Elizabeth and Zacharias. Although Luke 1:6 gives an image of a truly devoted God-centered couple, “they were both righteous before God, walking in all the commandments and ordinances of the Lord blameless”—a description reserved for very few people in Scripture, they both still felt that something significant was missing in their marriage, “But they had no children because Elizabeth was barren, and they were both advanced in years” (Luke 1:7).

Knowing that children are evidence of His favor and blessing, and having that human desire unfulfilled, coupled with the social stigma childlessness brought in that culture, they were left to wonder why, living to glorify God, He would withhold this blessing from them.

Truly, from a personal perspective, it made no sense to them. However, from a historical perspective, it makes perfect sense now, for the one-child which Elizabeth and Zacharias had was John the Baptist, who would fulfill a unique historical role given to him alone. His purpose in life was to be the Messiah’s forerunner and “The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the LORD,” as declared in Isaiah 40:3. His birth was timed perfectly to coincide with that of Christ.

Devout Jews, Zacharias, and Elizabeth likely would have welcomed into their home as many children as God gave them. But if they had had children any earlier in life, Zacharias might not have been as motivated to be praying for a child and would have missed the gift of a son privileged to announce Jesus’ coming.

In the end, experiencing life differently than their peers was God’s perfect will for Zacharias and Elizabeth, although it came with suffering Elizabeth had lived with the sting of the social disgrace but she and her husband remained faithful to Him even without knowing the special plan He had for them. Zacharias and Elizabeth are good examples for Christians today.

We may not always understand what God is doing, why our prayers seem to go unanswered, or why our life is as it is. Whatever comes your way, remain faithful, despite relationship changes, employment challenges, health problems, or other life circumstances. He promises to reward our faithfulness.

At this time of year, it’s a tradition to reflect on the past year and resolve to make changes for the new one—for Christians, perhaps the best New Year’s resolution we can make is to remain faithful, even when life is hard, as God shapes us to fulfill the respective unique roles that only we can fulfill in His plan for the ages.

