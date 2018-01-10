What to Expect in 2018 from the War Hawks

The CPA boys’ basketball team struggled at the opening of the season to find their path with new players, a new coach, and a new outlook. The War Hawks opened their season with several defeats but made a vast improvement as their scores during games became tighter and the players learned to focus on each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Two of the last games the War Hawks played before their winter break were against Patrick Henry and Beaufort Academy. During the game against Patrick Henry the War Hawks were only one point away from a tied game 54-53. The last game before break was against Beaufort Academy where the War Hawks were defeated 45-36 due to their opponents making 9 free throws that closed out the game. Coach Brown said his team would have time over the break to really catch up, as they experienced a late start to their season. Coach Brown, who is the head basketball coach for the varsity boys, girls, and junior varsity boy’s teams said the biggest challenge this season for all his teams is changing how the players view the program.

The War Hawks were set to play John Paul on Wednesday January 3rd, however due to inclement weather all school and sporting events were cancelled. Coach Brown is hopeful that the team will be able to quickly reschedule the cancelled game to ensure it doesn’t impact the rest of the season. Coach Brown has realized one of his biggest challenges this season is, “It’s them believing in themselves,” Coach Brown said, “They have had a rough couple of years in the win column and we seem to start already down before we start. Again, that’s all part of building a program. We made great strides over the break. There is a spark starting in their eyes with some new things we put in. I believe things are about to change for the War Hawks, we have been close in most of our games and now we should be able to close those games out.”

Throughout the season, the War Hawks have had several new and uprising players who are continuing to work to improve. According to Coach Brown, Freshman Kyle Hooker has shown great potential this year on the team. “Kyle maybe known for his skills on the baseball field however he will be an excellent basketball player over the next couple of years at Colleton Prep,” Coach Brown said, “We recently brought up Sophomore John Tomedolskey from the JV squad, he stepped in and became an asset to us immediately.”

The War Hawks are set to play three games this week, two of which will be at home. The first will be Wednesday January 10th (home) against Thomas Heyward, the second will be Thursday January 11th (away) against Hilton Head Christian, and finally Friday January 12th (home) against Saint Andrew’s. Coach Brown is looking forward to coming back and he has goals for his War Hawks in 2018. “The wins and losses may not show it at this time but I have a feeling we are going to surprise some people this season,” Coach Brown said, “There is something in our work ethic that tells me so. The boy’s effort is not questionable, and history tells me that it gets rewarded if they continue to work hard. We were in a breakdown session at practice and it was noticed all the underclassmen who were in the circle. Someone said boy we are going to be good next year if we work this hard over the next year. I said why not this year its hard work and teamwork that will make us better than anyone else this year.”