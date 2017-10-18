Event Tries To Put Eyes To The Skies

The Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. recently held its first Boy Scout/Young Eagle gathering in the hopes of encouraging more Colleton County youth to take to the skies.

Held at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, the event was sponsored by the local Tuskegee Airmen. The gathering raised awareness about local flying efforts. It also helped to raise funds for the Tuskegee Airmen’s local scholarship fund.

The entire day was sponsored by the local Lowcountry Regional Airport, the Hiram E. Mann chapter and the local EAA-477 Chapter of aviators.

“Our goal is to familiarize youth with aviation and STEM programs and career fields,” said Vondeste Fishburne, the organizer of Saturday’s event. “These two areas of concentration are to play a critical role in the future of our great nation.”

Pilots and local business leaders joined Retired Gen. Harrold Mitchell in delivering a speech to the public. Boy Scouts, Young Eagles and JROTC members from Colleton County High School were all invited to attend. The Young Eagles is a youth-based group that encourages children to become pilots. It has a five-step process, with the final step including flight lessons and becoming eligible to apply for EAA scholarships. The local version of this program is led by Roger Medlin, a Colleton County flight instructor and pilot. It is open to Colleton County youth ages eight to 17.

“Today, the Young Eagles program has flown more than 2 million kids (nationally) with the help of volunteer pilots and ground volunteers,” said Fishburne, in a written statement.

We want to “reach the youth and prepare them for careers in aviation and STEM, through our yearly scholarship and support different events throughout the year,” she said.

For more information on the Young Eagles program, go to www.youngeagles.org/scholarships.

Any youth interested in the program must go online to the EEA.org Web site and then contact that local chapter’s leaders. Then, the youth must register for the program and begin logging flight hours. The ultimate goal is to have the participating youth learn to fly and to become eligible for flight lesson scholarships, according to information provided by Fishburne.