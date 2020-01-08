Etiquette and Healthy Self-esteem Building Workshop

Aspire to Inspire YBU2 Project presents “A More Beautiful U and There is a King in U” Etiquette and Healthy Self-esteem Building Workshop for Ladies and Gentlemen of all ages on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the BZS Community Center, located 375 Smyly Road, Ruffin, SC. Attire is your Sunday’s Best. Prizes and Luncheon will be provided. The event will be sponsored by Hand-in-Hand Community Outreach (Ruffin). The workshop will be facilitated by Mrs. Sallie B. Stephens, a retired educator of Colleton County Schools and Aspire to Inspire Project Workshop and Tutor Coordinator.

The purpose of the workshop is to teach young people about etiquette and appropriate behavior at the dinner table and in a social setting. There are general rules of etiquette that works all the time, while there are others that are specific to a different situation. Etiquette includes a wide range of behaviors, including kindness, consideration, elegances and style. Etiquette is also the practice of good manners. It’s important to know the basics of good manners, regardless of where you go or how old you are. Emily Post, an American author famous for writing about etiquette, said, “Nothing is less important than which fork you use. Etiquette is the science of living. It embraces everything. It is ethics. It is an honor.” Etiquette includes having a strong moral code of conduct such as personal understanding space, following the Golden Rule (treat others as you wish to be treated), respect for elders and understanding that all of your actions affect others.

Good manners and etiquette need to be passed down to the next generation. Stephens understand children can’t show what they don’t know or don’t do daily. In the workshop, Stephens plan to teach participants through fun interactive activities and open discussions. Children need to be taught good manners, praised when they follow the rules and correct when they don’t. Participants will learn accepted behaviors for various social situations that they can use at any age. Learning social etiquette will boost their overall confidence level and help make them feel good about themselves. So regardless of who you are, learning about etiquette is a valuable skill that will benefit you throughout life.

In the workshop, participants will learn that etiquette begins by showing respect for others, being honest and trustworthy and showing kindness and courtesy to others. To learn more about the workshop, contact Sirena Memminger at 843-217-3391.