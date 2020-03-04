Equipped

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

revtompolk@gmail.com

erything you need to fulfill his purpose. Many don’t realize however that God equips His children for battle. God has called, anointed and appointed you for such a time as this. We need to answer the call and come up to a higher place and live on a higher plane. We are His hands and feet and it’s time that we picked up the banner and run with it. Being equipped is your way of pushing back the kingdom of darkness. Take advantage of every opportunity to increase your knowledge of God’s truth.

In 2 Peter 1, it states that His divine power has given us everything we need for life. Now, that doesn’t mean it will always be easy. There could be moments that you feel like giving up but keep pressing on. The enemy may have hit you and knocked you down but get back up again: Stand on your feet again. Get your fire back and get your faith back! Realize that you are ready and equipped and that you are Armed and Dangerous! This is our Hour of Power! God has raised us out of the valley of dry bones. Now it’s time for you to fulfill your purpose.

We need equipment for almost anything we do in life. To repair an engine, we need a certain set of tools. To fight the enemy, we need to be armed with strength for every battle! The forces that are with us are greater than the forces that are against us! We may have some big problems, but we serve a big God and the good news is He’s already equipped us with what we need to overcome. Our problems will never be so great that God is not able to do more! We are anointed! We can accomplish our dreams! We can overcome any obstacle! We are Equipped!