Elks Lodge sponsor The Special Gathering’s trip to watch Charleston Battery

For the third year in a row, the Elks Lodge #1988 make it possible for the local chapter of The Special Gathering to attend a Charleston Battery game. The Charleston Battery took on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds this past Saturday in a match that ended in a tie at 0-0. Although neither team were able to score a goal, members of The Special Gathering watched the match with excitement and joy.

According to Tim Anderson, the local Elks National Foundation chairman and grants coordinator, the group that was able to travel to Charleston this year is much larger than those the past two years. Anderson was thrilled to see so many locals enjoy the game and says it was all made possible by the Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant and the Anniversary Grant. The 49 in attendance were not only able to enjoy the soccer match but also enjoy each others company as well as a chicken finger dinner.

The Special Gathering is a ministry dedicated to sharing the good news within the mentally challenged community in Walterboro. It is the only chapter in South Carolina. The program is headed up by Ferne Brandt who was excited to be able to provide this experience to the community she loves. “The Elks Lodge has been so wonderful to us. By making it possible to attend the matches at the Charleston Battery, they are helping the people in the special needs community feel like they are a normal part of society, something that many people don’t do. The Special Gathering meets regularly on Sunday afternoons at The Good Sheppard Lutheran Church. Once a year, the disabled even lead a church service, all on their own. Brandt also brags they have a phenomenal choir that frequently is asked to come and sing for other churches. This year’s church service will be held on Sunday July1, 2018 at 3 pm. Brandt extended an invitation to the community and really would love to have folks come and support their ministry on Sunday. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall at the church.

The local Elks Lodge holds several events for The Special Gathering throughout the year. So far, they have hosted two dances and pool parties along with this trip to watch the Charleston Battery. Anderson loves being able to combine two things the Walterboro Elks Lodge really support; People with disabilities and Soccer. Anderson hopes to be able to continue sponsoring outings in the future for this group that is so special to the Lodge.