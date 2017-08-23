Election updates for municipalities

The Municipal Election Commission of the Town of Edisto Beach announces the General Election for the Town of Edisto Beach to be Tuesday, November 7, 2017, for the purpose of electing two (2) Town Council Members having terms expiring November 2, 2021. This is a nonpartisan election and no party affiliation shall be placed on the ballot.

Such election will be held in accordance with the statutes of the State of South Carolina and ordinances of the Town of Edisto Beach governing elections. Candidates may be nominated by petition. A candidate’s petition shall contain the signature of at least five (5%) percent of the qualified registered electors of the Town. The petition must be filed with the Town Clerk by noon on August 24, 2017, seventy-five (75) days prior to the date of the General Election. Petition forms may be found online at www.scvotes.org/candidate_information, or at Town Hall, and Statement of Economic Interest forms can be completed online at www.ethics.sc.gov.

The polling place for the General Election will be the Edisto Beach Town Hall, 2414 Murray Street, Edisto Beach, South Carolina 29438. The polls will be opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain continuously opened until they are closed at 7:00 p.m. on the evening of November 7, 2017.

The polls will be under the supervision of the Managers of Election who have been appointed by the Municipal Election Commission of the Town of Edisto Beach, who have been directed to conduct this General Election. Every person offering to vote must be duly registered on the County Books on Registration for Colleton County as an elector at the precinct of Edisto Beach and a resident of Edisto Beach on or before thirty days prior to the date of election, that being the 6th day of October 2017. The process of examining the returned-addressed envelopes containing absentee ballots will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the evening of the election.

The hearing on any ballots challenged in the election will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. and will be conducted at the Edisto Beach Town Hall, 2414 Murray Street, Edisto Beach, South Carolina 29438.

Any runoff will be held two weeks after the election on Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Larry Carter – filed to run for mayor of lodge

Brenda Connelly – Council

Christy Terry – Council

No one yet filed for Edisto or Cottageville. Filing for Walterboro doesn’t open until the 30th.

Larry has been mayor since 2012.

He took the remaining 2 years of the former mayor’s, Roy Fender, term. He was then elected to his first 4-year-term.

He has also sat on council since the 1970s, he said.

Said in his previous term, he focused on remodeling the town’s pump house and the town also has a new generator for a backup water and power source for the town during an emergency. “a lot of this was accomplished with the one-cent sales tax money that we received.”

Said the goals for the next four years haven’t been set in stone. He does want to focus on “the possibility of getting” an elevated water tank. “it’s a lot of money, so we aren’t sure of that yet.” “we want to do the best we can and keep the town as clean as we can.”