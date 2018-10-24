Editorial: Saving Pon Pon

On Sunday, we hope that you each had a chance to view a documentary that aired about the historic integrity about the Pon Pon Chapel of Ease, a site of religious ruins in rural Colleton County. This site is nationally-recognized for its significance to our nation, and for what occurred there in the times of our nation’s birth and fight for freedom. But it is more than a historic site. Pon Pon, as we call it, is a place of strength. It has stood against the raging of enemies, through wars and troops that date back to our birth. It is stood against the repeated wrath of Mother Nature, of hurricanes and earthquakes. Its grounds are sacred and hold the secrets and bones of the men and women who formed our community and our culture. Calling this place is special is just not enough. So, the documentary that aired this past weekend about Pon Pon is not only a testament to its importance, but it shows the entire state why it’s important to start taking very deliberate steps to preserve what is let on these grounds.

The site itself is fragile. It must be preserved. And a way to save it should be in the forefront of everyone’s thought processes. Moreover, local efforts in how to protect the site should be discussed immediately. Littering, theft, and vandalism occur at this site way too frequently. Cameras meant to be there for surveillance have been damaged. The grounds itself have sustained damage from looters. This is irreprehensible. We must take care of what we have left of our nation’s history. While the site itself belongs to Colleton County, it is a part of our nation’s overwhelm identity.

Why would anyone damage a thread in our nation’s tapestry? It should be labeled wrong by our society, and there should be pressure placed on law enforcement by our county’s residents to protect the site from those who try to damage it.

Please review the history of Pon Pon, which we have summarized and listed below. Learn about it. Then, choose to care about it. Because if we care about something, we are more likely to protect it. Get involved with the efforts to respect Pon Pon and to preserve it. And let’s make sure we spread the word about what our history means to our community.

According to the National Registry of Historic Places, the Pon Pon Chapel of Ease was established in 1725 through an Act of the our nation’s early General Assembly. At that time, it was one of two churches that served the people of St. Bartholomew’s Parish during the Yemassee War.

As written in the registry: “…The chapel site was located on Parker’s Ferry Road, the busy stagecoach thoroughfare that connected Charleston and Savannah. In 1754, a brick chapel was erected to replace the earlier wooden structure. This brick chapel burned in ca.1801, causing Pon Pon Chapel to become subsequently known as the Burnt Church. The chapel was rebuilt between 1819 and 1822, and was in use until 1832 when it was again reduced to ruins. The façade of Pon Pon Chapel had a central, rounded arched entrance flanked by rounded arched windows on either side, all constructed in a brickwork pattern of one stretcher alternating with two headers. The two round windows in the façade’s upper level utilized the same brickwork pattern. The walls were constructed in Flemish bond. The chapel’s historical significance is due in part to Rev. John Wesley preaching two sermons here on April 24, 1737 and for its burial ground that contains the remains of Congressmen Aedanus Burke and O’Brien Smith, in addition to numerous local leaders. Listed in the National Register January 5, 1972.”

Contact the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society should you want to get more involved in efforts regarding this historical site, or reach out to Colleton County Council for efforts that should be made to protect it.