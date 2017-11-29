Editorial

Colleton’s courtroom is glowing, but are we giving it enough green?

There is some action being taken inside the Colleton County Courthouse that most people won’t notice. This “action” is justice. It is a means to an end, showing that something good can prevail from all of the gang and gun violence that our community has experienced.

Last week, Devin Brown was sentenced to 240 months in prison. Brown, who is also known as “Deno Badazz,” is from Green Pond. He was found guilty of using a gun during a violent crime and is a known member of the WildBoys, a gang in Colleton County that has reeked its fair share of havoc in terms of shootings, robberies and drugs – and that’s only what we know of, based on arrests and convictions.

In addition to his prison term, he was also ordered to pay the medical costs of his victim.

Brown’s sentence was handed down by a U.S. District Court Judge, but his prosecution was orchestrated by Colleton’s elected chief prosecutor, Duffie Stone.

Stone is one of those elected leaders whose name can easily get lost a ballot. But his name is the first to uttered, we are sure, when someone feels that “not enough” is being done to clean crime off our streets.

Brown is just one example in a string of arrests and prosecutions that we have reported on this year. Stone and his team were the lead prosecutors behind all of these guilty verdicts, guilty pleas and/or sentences. And while the abilities of his team are far reaching, with many of his team members working with state and federal organizations, the funding for his prosecutorial team comes from local resources.

Colleton County and the other counties in the Fourteenth Circuit, which is comprised of Hampton, Allendale, Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton Counties, all help to pay the Solicitor’s Office annual budgetary needs through each of the county’s individual fiscal or annual budgets. With so much needed in the courtroom in Colleton County, we believe that perhaps more funding – or a stronger jurisdictional presence – should be supplied to the Solicitors’ Office through local means.

Colleton County is growing. We are using more tax funds and more grant funds to build buildings and educational centers and to improve our sidewalks and our parks. This is wonderful. It is all needed. And it is all wanted. However, are we giving enough attention to the other side of our community that no one likes to talk about? Are we making sure that our prosecutors – and our defense attorneys – are well equipped with what is needed to keep our streets safe? We are providing more attention to the needs of our law enforcement agencies, and we believe this is good. Let’s just keep our vision far-reaching to ensure that the entire circle of justice can be completed.