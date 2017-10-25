Editorial

In a couple of weeks, you guys have some decisions to make.

Before you cast your ballot in the upcoming Walterboro (and Cottageville) elections, you should ask yourself: Do I like what’s been happening around me?

In the age of progress and development (which is where we live right now, by the way), we are surrounded by the notes and news of movement, new construction, grant-funded this and that, and lots and lots of yellow “notice” signs. These signs tell us of pending construction or new parking permits or development. The better question to ask is, “What do we want these yellow signs to say to us?”

Are you happy with the way your city or town is going? Do you like the talk and plans circling around walking trails and water and sewer expansions and upgrades? Does the smell of luring new business and new blood to town make you happy or sad? These are the questions you need to ask yourself when addressing the issue of who to vote for. With so much movement happening around us, it’s time to decide who you want to drive the metaphorical ship.

Are you happy with the way things are going, or do you want to pump the brakes and look for a new directional yellow sign? (Figuratively speaking, of course.)

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young is up for re-election. He has been promising some yellow signs – and delivering on those promises. For instance, he vowed in his last campaign to start a local “bucks in the ‘boro” campaign. And he did. He also promised to improve the city’s parks. And he did.

Under his leadership, a lot of tourism-based festivals and events have been happening. While the word “tourism” is a part of their description, it also means these are events designed for the locals to also enjoy.

On the other hand, you have his challenger – Margueritte Johnson – writing her own figurative yellow signs. She wants more focus on local daily living and less focus on tourism-based activity. She also wants more work done to parks and more focus on activities for senior citizens and pre-teens.

Whose sign do you want to follow?

Besides the mayor, there are numerous people running for city council. And, in Cottageville, you have four people trying to get elected to one of two open seats. Each of them either want or do not want expanded sewer and water options brought into the town. Each of them also have a strong opinion on the town’s still-pending library, municipal civic center expansion and traffic control.

Please read our stories on these candidates. And ask them for yourself what they stand for. More importantly, cast a ballot and then participate in the governmental process.