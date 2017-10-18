Editorial

Loud or quiet, just do something

Some people do things behind the scenes. Others work in full view of their critics and supporters. Chumpy Penfield has done both.

Last week, we announced to you that Chumpy – whose real name is Yvonne – is retiring from two of her three current job titles. Health issues is forcing her decision. She has worked in full view of others, reminding us to do the right thing and to volunteer to help our neighbor. She has also done countless hours of good Samaritan duties behind the scenes, helping her community one favor at a time.

We believe that retirement is what will be good for her, as we care dearly for this fellow friend and neighbor. But we can’t help but worry that our community is losing a great leader. With that, we take this time to say “thank you” and to ask others to step up to the plate.

More than 30 years ago, no one asked Chumpy to be a great community leader. They just gave her a job believing she would earn her paycheck. She took that role and ran with it, creating layer upon layer of work for herself. Through her many years of going the extra mile, Chumpy has helped to change our community for the better. God only knows how many children she has changed from being killed, through her efforts with SafeKids. And we will never know how many people she touched at Colleton Medical Center through her volunteer services department. We do know that she loves her community, and that her entire life has been dedicated to helping it be safe and to grow and prosper. If more people felt this way, and loved out loud, then look what could be done to make it all better!

Work behind the scenes or be bold in public – either way, just do something. “Pull a Chumpy”, as we call it, and take action to make Colleton better. It doesn’t matter how small or large the gesture, as long as you try. In the meantime, we want to thank our friend, Chumpy, for her years of hard work and dedication. We just wouldn’t be the same without you. Thanks for being one of the weavers in our county’s colorful tapestry.