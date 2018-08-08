Editorial

Win or lose, they tried

People who take appropriate action should be commended.

Last week, filing opened for three seats on the Colleton County School Board. Consequently, four people have thus far filed for the three seats. One is an incumbent and three are challengers.

We give kudos to those who have filed.

This board has been through quite a bit of turbulence in recent years. There have been newcomers, ones who left, ones who were forced to leave from unanticipated changes in the board’s district lines. There have also been a serious of public inquiries to the school board: these inquiries have been about everything from how tax money was being spent to the regulations governing school bus drivers and student safety on our buses. The board has also in recent years created a school uniform policy – and recalled it. Moving forward, the school board members have tremendous responsibilities. They should be carrying the burden of teacher retention, taxpayer dollar allocations, student scores, graduation rates, safety, school bus driver recruitment and retention, building maintenance, and the implementation and success of dozens and dozens of federally-mandated special programing.

Obviously, this level of responsibility requires people who can actually do the job. You also have to be willing.

Regardless of their credentials, however, we are happy to say that at least four people have stepped up and are showing that they are willing to take on the tasks. Adding to the flavor of the seat on the school board, this is often a thankless job that, for the most part, will not present with daily gratitude. It is late nights and involvement in schools and community events. With all of that being said, we should be happy that four people actually signed up to run for the challenge.

However, voters in the coming November school board election should be prepared to vote for the right candidate. This comes down to our responsibility to present information to you. This responsibility also comes down to you, the voters. It is your responsibility to choose to vote, and to also research who you want representing you.

We say “thank you” to those candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring. Our school board needs a revamping and our district needs to keep moving forward to big goals, with a fresh approach and with a strong work ethic.