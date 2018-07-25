Editorial

Recent votes carry big impacts

At least two of our governmental bodies have met recently and voted on several issues that will impact our community. Some of these are contested issues that will hit your pocketbook. Some are what we consider to be improvements and upgrades to our community’s recreational and aesthetic needs.

Let’s start with what we don’t agree with. The Colleton County School Board voted during their meeting last week to basically eliminate the district’s once-hotly contested uniform policy. They have replaced with a strongly-suggested dress code. Now, this dress code is upheld by the district’s policy, meaning it is expected that students will adhere to it. The standards will be spelled out to the students, and parents, in the student’s handbook. And, we imagine there will be consequences for it. As parents in this community, and as former students ourselves, we really don’t care if the school board allows tasteful jeans as approved attire for our students. That may actually be an improvement. Our district’s former “uniform policy” was not very clearly-stated anyway. Here is what we disagree with: our board has said that shirts do not have to be tucked in, but that belts are expected. When we asked how this would be enforced, we were told it is up to the administrators of each school, and at the district, to enforce this. This type of mentality is not safe. In a world where contraband can be easily placed inside waistbands, the idea of allowing untucked shirts could be problematic. We also don’t want to put any more responsibilities on our administrators.

On the other hand, the school board also voted to approve a new after-hours, or aftercare, program. This is long overdue and very needed. Other districts use this as a means to help parents and to help students accomplish their homework. It is a fee-based program, meaning the monies paid for this care is used to keep the program going. Kudos to the district and to the board for doing this. We look forward to hearing of the details associated with this.

We would also like to publicly say “thank you” to the Walterboro City Council for seeking, and voting to use, grant funds to supplement our city’s ongoing efforts for beautification and progress. It takes a lot of money to flourish and to grow, and we are proud of the efforts being done by our city leaders to improve our city’s aesthetics, to enhance our police department and to construct new opportunities for our citizens.

As the lazy days of summer come to an end, we look forward to the more bustling agendas that will face our elected leaders. We expect more great news to come in the fall, and can only hope that the action taken last week will create improvements.