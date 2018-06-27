Editorial

Only a few votes were cast. In fact, roughly 20 percent of our county’s registered voters recently cast a ballot in the June primary. It is a reflection of what also occurring in the entire state, with barely 22 percent of all South Carolina voters choosing to participate in the primary This means that the minority of our population, both locally and statewide, have potentially chosen who could be our newest county and state and national leaders. How does that make you feel?

If you did vote in the recent primary, good for you. If you did not, think about your lack of participation each time something happens that you don’t like. You have only yourself to blame, right?

Nonetheless, we are asking to put the poor turnout behind you and to begin thinking about the next election in November. We ask that you begin thinking about what is happening in our county in our current climate. Issues about this county’s future have never been more prevalent than now: recreation expansions are happening. New buildings and complexes are being built. Large public-based systems could potentially merge. Aesthetic projects are either in the works or are being discussed and designed. Tourism versus local daily life is a conversation that is occurring daily. And these don’t even touch on our education system and our tax bases and our infrastructure.

The people who you put into our county-level positions are the ones who will decide what the county will look like. They will help paint the future of our community. Who will you choose?

We ask that you forget about the politics or the party and think about the person. As we look at the potential ballots for the coming November political showdown, we see a few names that are new.

And we see a few who have been around and here and there for a while. You, as a county resident and voter, should get ready now. Get involved. Interview the candidates yourself. Their phone numbers are a matter of public record. Ask them what you want to know. Figure out who they are and what they want for you and your family and community. You should also be attending public meetings. County Council and School Boards are both traditionally and currently poorly attended by the public. Yet, these are the bodies who govern our daily way of life. These are the bodies of people – with whom many current members are either up for re-election now or will be in the near future – who are deciding how your money is being spent.

Go to public meetings. Ask questions. It’s your election race. It’s your county. It’s your future. November may seem like a long time away, but it is not. Start preparing now.