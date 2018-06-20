Editorial

Show a child they are wanted

Colleton County has a big problem. Even sadder, this problem is a matter-of-fact reflection of a larger, statewide problem. But, you can help fix our county’s issue. And, you can do it quickly.

Speaking on behalf of our collective, editorial self, we like to think that we bring something interesting and newsworthy each week. This week however, you will see a story in our newspaper. We, as an editorial staff, find it disturbing. It is the first story in a detailed and three-part series of news articles that we are bringing to you hoping for a change. These investigative news articles focus on a dire need in our county: Colleton County’s foster care system is struggling. The county is in desperate need of dozens of new foster homes. The list of children who are already waiting to go into a home is long. Without more people to take these children into a safe environment, the state system will continue to house them in group homes or in temporary shelters.

This story – and problem – is sad on many levels. As you will hopefully read in the article, the reasons for our county having such a need are varied. They range from the abuse of children by their parents to parental neglect. One of the reasons for the substantial number of children who have been removed from their parents and their home is because of the growing new opioid drug crisis.

While this – and other drug problems – is affecting our entire nation, it is also a large problem here in Colleton County.

In South Carolina, there is a massive hole in the foster care system. There are simply too many children and not enough homes to put them in. Locally, the same thing is happening. Children, many of whom are siblings, simply need a safe place to live while their parents are either being rehabilitated or while the children are placed in permanent adopted homes. This is gut-wrenching: a child is pulled from their home, where they are experiencing some type of neglect or abuse, and they have nowhere to go. They are removed from their school, their friends, their clothes, and their comforts.

You can help fix this. Decide to be a foster parent. Make a difference. Show a child that there are good people in this world, and that they are wanted. Show them structure, and support, and love.

You could be the reason that a teenager decides to become a teacher instead of a product of the system.

These children also need other things: bookbags, clothes, books, music. There is so much we can do.

Read the articles we are presenting to you. And try to help.