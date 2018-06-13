Editorial

Summer is not easy for those in Safe Haven

The heat is here. For most of us, the summer brings us possibilities of new memories and places to explore. We put our children on their bikes. We chase ice cream trucks and get snow cones as special Saturday treats for our children. We search for seashells at the beach or sit at the edge of the Edisto River with our feet in the water. These are times that bring to us special chances for our children to treasure their childhood. Or, they help us create new memories with friends and loved ones. For some of Walterboro’s most subtle residents, though, the summer brings none of this. It is just a daily reminder that stress awaits.

The Safe Haven Homeless Shelter is a temporary shelter and home for many children. For their mothers, it is a place to get a new start. The shelter gives them safety and a clean shower and a place to rest. But for all of the good that it brings, there are no snow cones or chances to go to the beach. We ask that you remember this summer season that we have those among us who are less than fortunate. They have fallen down on their luck. They have faced their own versions of evil and escaped. And they could use a dose of kindness. We tend to give to the shelter during the winter months, when warm coats are needed or when Christmas rolls around. But we ask that each of our residents also remember our shelter and its residents during summer.

Can you imagine what a ice cream would do for a child who was just yanked from a scary home and has a safe place in our city? Can you imagine how a happy child can renew that mothers’ struggling spirit? A summer book or a special treat can do wonders. We simply ask that you remember these people and their needs during your weekly errands.

No matter where we are in our lives, we should always look to help others. And our city is fortunate enough to give us a special place to do just that.