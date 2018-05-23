Editorial

All you have to do is push a button

One important deadline for Colleton County has already passed. Don’t let another one slip by you without you participating.

Earlier this month, the statewide deadline to register to vote for the quickly-approaching June primary came and went. We certainly hope that everyone who needed to register to cast their ballot took advantage of that opportunity. With that said, we want to remind our readers that our privilege to vote in elections this year is one that carries great responsibility. Yes, it is a privilege. And it is an honor. And these words are backed by hundreds of years of sacrifice by men and women in our nation.

Moreover, the people who are asking for our vote also carry with them a tremendous amount of responsibility. These candidates are seeking local and state and national offices. In each case, these offices – and the decisions that will be made by each person sitting in those offices – will directly impact our daily life. There are so many massive social issues that are impacting our daily life, and these issues are all at stake in this year’s elections.

If you do not understand the election process, let us take a moment to please inform you and to ask that you participate. The June primary will be the deciding stage as to who the winning candidate will be from each political party. The winning candidates from the Democratic and Republican primaries will then face each other in the massive November general election.

You should cast ballots in both elections, if you align yourself with a certain political party. These candidates have also worked hard in seeking your support. Therefore, if they have gained your favor and trust, we owe that effort to our neighbor.

With so much opportunity to prepare to vote, and with the voting conveniences given to us by our local election officials, there should be no reason why we, as Colleton County residents and citizens of our nation, do not participate in the election process. We ask you to please inform yourselves, and to read the words that we prepare for you in these pages. We, and other media outlets, are asking candidates the questions that matter so that you may be informed.