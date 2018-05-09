Editorial

It’s the start of a new day at The Colletonian.

Several years ago, a business owner and native son of Colleton County – R. McLeod – left his comfort zone as an attorney and decided to open a business. That business was this newspaper.

To be honest, he knew little of journalism or of the process. But, his passion for the profession was strong. Moreover, his vision to bring a free and positive-focused newspaper to the community was very strong. He surrounded himself with people who knew the business – salesmen, journalists, business leaders, writers, photographers, graphic artists. He gave them a vested platform, and the tools to learn more. Then, he joined the South Carolina Press Association and learned and trained and taught. For all of these reasons, we give credit to McLeod: his lack of fear in starting a newspaper from the ground up not only showed us that journalism, in the print and digital form, still exists, but it showed his community that a vision and hard work can pay off. For these reasons, we thank him for his efforts.

Then, earlier this year, McLeod decided to leave the local journalism business. His law career has led him elsewhere, taking him away from our local newsroom. He decided to keep the paper local, selling it to an invested member of the current staff who wants to keep the vision strong and growing.

Now is the time when we remind our readers that YOU are this paper. We thank you for all of your support, and we are eager to see what the future hold for us and for you. We are using this forum to pledge a renewed commitment to you that local news will remain prevalent; that photos of the things that matter to you will stay on our pages; that our journalists will remain invested in local happenings and sports and governmental meetings; and that our approach to all Colleton County readers and citizens will remain bias and forward-thinking.

We are proud of the stories that we have brought to you in the past. In our pages, we have fought for leadership changes in local government. We have brought to you financial statements on how your tax dollars are being spent. We have interviewed the leaders of parades, reported on environmental issues, been the voice of farmers and voters, and spoke to the outcomes of legislative change. For all of these reasons and more, we pledge to you that our commitment to all local news will not only remain the same as it has been, but that more is coming to you. Colleton County is growing. We will grow with it. And we will stay integrated in the communities that make us who we are.

Thank you, Colletonians, for turning our pages for the several years. Under our new leadership, we plan to continue to provide you with our service for years to come.