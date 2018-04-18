Editorial

Progress is going to happen. We in Colleton County have said that for years. U.S. Highway 17A is a main thoroughfare, with Summerville edging toward the Colleton County line. The new residential developments of Sommer’s Corner near the Givhans area is further proof of this. Now more than ever, it seems that the leaders in the Town of Cottageville have large decisions to be made. This is the same for the town’s residents.

Cottageville itself is barely one square mile. Yet, it sits in the middle of this growth spurt between Walterboro and Summerville. The town’s leaders must determine if water and sewer lines will be laid. Having such a water source would only benefit the town’s ability to control growth, and to offer the town’s growing number of outskirt residents the chance to have more conveniences: an aging population in Cottageville means a pharmacy or a grocery store is needed closer than those in Walterboro. There is also the issue of safety. A growing number of residents in the area means that a better water source is needed for protection.

The town’s residents need to come together and have honest, calm and thorough conversations about what is needed. The town’s current administration – the mayor, the town council and the town’s office staff – are trying to work with the town’s residents and be the elected voice that they are. However, a lack of people responding to them and their efforts is astounding.

Nothing good came come out of silence and ignoring the issues that are quickly growing.

Water and sewer, annexation, community festivals, beautification – all of these are issues that the town’s leaders are trying to address. More community response is needed to these issues.

Moreover, the water and sewer lines are needed.

It’s time to have a conversation and to look honestly at the issues. Cottageville might stay small and quaint, but you still need to have some necessities to help improve the quality of life. Water and sewer lines does not mean that the town will have an industrial park anytime soon. It means that safety will be improved and that IF the town’s residents want more businesses, the option will be there.