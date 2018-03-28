Editorial

Recently, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into a law an act that most legislators in our state say improves reporters’ abilities to gain information under the Freedom of Information Act. This act is designed state-by-state to allow reporters, and members of the public, to have information that is guarded by government officials. There should be no need for the law in the first place. Our constitution guarantees that such information should be public, as the government is supposed to work for the people. Politicians are elected by the people, so any information they have should clearly by “free” information. In South Carolina, we call this act the Sunshine Law. To borrow from the words of Richard Whiting, chairman of the S.C. Press Association’s Freedom of Information

Committee, there is a “tendency among governments at all levels, when allowed to operate in the dark, to gravitate under a shroud of secrecy.”

We agree.

Even on small levels, we can see this starting to happen. FOIA requests can be asked for by government agencies when appropriate, as part of an agency’s written bylines. This is not subjective by department.

The act also applies to any formalized body of people who accept government funds. This applies to several groups in Colleton County. If you receive public money, you must adhere to public laws.

You are required, if not by conscience then by law, to provide members of the public with the reasons for your votes, in how you spend funds, and with the content of your meeting conversations.

There are exceptions to these rules; however, even these exceptions are dictated by law.

As a reminder of the importance of these laws, and of how the law is meant put sunshine on all actions of our elected leaders, we are providing everyone with a link to the latest FOIA booklet, which can be downloaded for free and can also be bought. This link is www.scpress.org/documents/2017FOIBook.pdf.

South Carolina as a whole celebrated our annual Sunshine Week from March 11-March 17th. This is a time to become more aware of laws surrounding public information.

We want to remind our public that the sun should metaphorically shine on all words and all actions year-round. We encourage the public to participate in meetings and to ask questions. And we thank those elected leaders who already comply with such rules. We are all here to be honest and to help one another.