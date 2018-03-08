Editorial

Don’t just think about Brian. Help him.

Sometimes, it’s hard to remember how great a person was in the minutes that occur past their action. You can remember how nice a grocery store clerk was to you in the moment that his kindness is occurring, but the thought of that kindness can quickly fade once you get home.

The actions of Brian Linder should be remembered by many of you. It’s time to recall him and his efforts and use that as fuel to make a change.

For years, he wrote stories about the children who played sports in this community. He took pictures of your sons and daughters, of your nieces and nephews and grands. As a local reporter working for a newspaper in this county, he covered the highs and lows of this entire community’s Friday night actions. He used his writing to encourage the community and to try to make it better. Then, he fought to get his own career off the ground, and made many of you proud by leaving his hometown and becoming a sports writer elsewhere. Still, even removed, Brian used social media to continue to push for positive highlights in Colleton’s sports community.

It’s important now for each of you to remember his actions because he needs you. Linder, who is barely in his mid-30s, is fighting cancer. He is 10 hours from his native Colleton home, battling the disease. His wife is at his side. We are asking you to remember his kind words and use that as momentum to help him. He has a Go Fund Me account set up. These funds will help him and his wife afford the expenses of life while he undergoes treatment. This is his second fight against cancer. In the first fight, he never asked for a dime. He worked through it, still working to pay for his rent and his utilities and his food. Now, he will be too sick to work during treatment. And do you know how much money he is hoping to raise? $15,000. He’s not trying to get rich or pay for his treatment. He is only trying to pay for his rent and his gas to and from treatments. That says a lot about this man’s character.

We are asking each of you to do more than read this editorial, or to like his Facebook posts about fighting the disease. We want you to donate $1 or $5 or $20 to Brian’s Go Fund Me Account.

If half of the people in this county would donate $1, then he would have already raised more than $15,000. Do something. Donate. Send him prayers and send him kind comments on social media, but also take the time to donate to him. Efforts like these define us as people and as a community. He certainly deserves our effort.