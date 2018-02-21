Editorial

Let’s talk about the scary word

Suicide. It’s the word that is being discussed among many of you at dinner tables throughout our county. It’s being whispered between friends who are sitting on bleachers at local schools. The local victims of this act – two Colleton County natives committed suicide this year and more than one dozen other attempts have been made by Colleton residents already this year – are much loved and are what some would call “high profile” citizens.

There is no reason in asking why. That is a question whose answer is buried in the soul and in the mind of the deceased. But we can ask, “How do we prevent it?”

This newspaper’s reporters recently asked that question, taking it to local law enforcement leaders and community officials. We are being told there is a newly-formed coalition that is focusing on the prevention of suicide in youth and young adults. We applaud you. This should have been done years ago. However, we are confused and somewhat deflated that this coalition hasn’t received more attention on a local scale. If it’s a part of a larger state agency, then why isn’t more “marketing” being done to push it in front of the very people who need it most? Why aren’t more of our local leaders aware of the coalition, and, thus, able to actually help our youth?

We take nothing from the efforts and purpose of this coalition. It is needed. It is needed. It is needed. And we support it fully! But, (and for the sake of social media “speech,” we will scream the beginning of this sentence with a BUT), we believe more needs to be done to help potential suicide victims who are women and who are veterans. Statistically, we are being told these are two groups with the highest attempt and success rates in Colleton County. Shouldn’t there be a task force or something assigned to stop suicides amongst these two groups?

For the first time in our history as a people, women are not only socially-able to do more, but are expected to do more than their male counterparts. From employment to motherhood to fiscal responsibility to social burdens, more needs to be done to help women mentally balance the struggles of daily life. The same is said for veterans. Social stigma and expectations add new burdens to the expected roles of a “veteran.”

We can only say this: do more, do more, do more. We know there is a problem. It’s time to take control of our community and act on it. We don’t need to wait on the state to come in and give us money. We can recruit mental health professionals to come into our own community, and we open the conversation now to make it okay to speak about our struggles.