Editorial

February has so many themes, but perhaps one of the most prevalent is Valentine’s Day.

Some call it a “Hallmark Holiday,” and credit corporate America for using a once-sainted holiday to create insane cash flow. We tend to agree. But, whether or not you have a reason to buy a Hallmark card this year, we want to give you a few reasons to at love where you live. If no one else deserves your affection or cash this year, the place that you call home should get a little affection. So, throw some dollars into the local litter-pick-up plan or go buy something charming from the local Habitat for Humanity Store. Regardless of how you celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are some reminders for you about why loving Colleton County should be easy.

History. Colleton County is home to some of the most well-known and documented battles in our nation’s entire history. From the Revolutionary War to the Civil War and World Wars I and II, our community is filled with historical ruins, monuments and cemeteries. Many people who love these things about our community spend hours cleaning them, preserving them and raising money for them. That is a labor of love.

Neighbors. For the most part, the people who live here actually want to be here. They are invested in their neighborhoods and the people who coach your kids’ sports teams, who help to clean the roads and who buy big buckets of popcorn and cookies to support our local Boy and Girl Scouts. Show your neighbors some love this holiday. They are a part of why our community is great.

Water. Whether it is the free-flowing black waters of the Edisto River or the graceful waves of Edisto Beach, Colleton is home to an array of waterways. We have Edisto Beach, the Edisto River and Botany Bay. We also have many preserves and natural basins. These are some of the prestigious and well-loved places in the world, and they are in our backyard. Learn about them or clean them or just enjoy them.

Landscape. On a map, we look a lot closer to Charleston than we are. But, we are still a part of the Lowcountry. We are close to the beach. We are near major interstates. And inland, we have beautiful farms and family plots of land. These are the sites that have been painted by professional artists for years. They are a part of what makes our county beautiful and full of history and love.

You shouldn’t need a reason to love Colleton County. If you already live here, we should hope that you respect and admire it. But if you don’t know a whole lot about your community, then dive into it and show it some love.