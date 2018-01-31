Editorial

Looking at the pages

In this issue of our newspaper, you will see a story about the City of Walterboro and its “annual report.” This is a fancy way of saying city leaders are recapping the highlights of their hard work from 2017. They also use this report as a way of tell residents about big plans for the existing and coming year.

This report matters. It shows you, in common terms, how your money is being spent. It lets you know what grant money was awarded, and how it will be used to make your city better. The report also lets you know what your elected council members, and the town’s leaders, have been working on.

We combed through the report and compared it to the happenings that we see in Walterboro, as reported by the city’s leaders on a monthly basis. And, we must say, that we nod our collective newspaper head in approval. The parks look good. The streets are being cleaned. Efforts are being made to finish some community projects that have been in the works for five to 10 years.

Tourism is gaining ground, and some things are happening that will give our residents more to do on the weekends. Throughout the pages of the report, you see the positive news coming from each of the city’s departments. The Walterboro Police Department is perhaps the epitome of “good job,” with the city’s police chief encouraging his cops to be very involved in the lives of Walterboro residents. There is also a lot of behind-the-scenes work happening by administration, with leaders Hank Amundson and Jeff Molinari recruiting new businesses to Walterboro. All of this adds up to a better life for you, the person who is paying taxes and spending your life within the city’s limits.

More municipalities should release reports, or states of the city. It shows residents what leaders think are important, and lets people make educated choices on projects and plans. It shows how money is being spent, and what the future could look like. Like Walterboro, Edisto Beach and Colleton County do this for residents. We encourage other towns to also follow suit. And, if you are already doing this unbeknownst to us, please send us a copy of your annual reports. We want our readers – and your residents – to be educated.

Now, a word or two to our readers and to the people who live in our community: If you don’t go to council meetings monthly, you should at least read the report and let your elected leaders know your thoughts. Efforts are being made to bring you in the loop. Take advantage of it. Learn what is important to the people in positions of power, and talk to them. Nothing is accomplished through complacency.