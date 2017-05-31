Edisto’s May Blood Drive Collects 49 Pints

Volunteers at Edisto Beach collected 49 pints of blood from 64 potential donors at the May Red Cross Blood Drive held at the Edisto Beach Civic Center.

Those volunteering to donate blood included Mary Ann Odom, Jerry Zeller, Judith Inabinet, George Inabinet, Linda Dreher, Ernest Jeffords, Peggy Pye, Martha Sparks, Carol Jeffords, Rosemary Ford, Thelma Ford, Tim Thomas, Carl Gaabo, Charlie Boozer, Shelley Ferguson, Hollace Savage, Danielle Savage, Denise Blauch, David Blauch, David Taylor, James Moose, Joey Bagwell, Melinda Hester, June Alberti, Judith Blancett, Butch Murphy, Bonnie Murphy, Sarah Currin, Jeanine Rhodes, Robert Marshburn, Bill Andrews, Iddy Andrews, James Deloach, Tom Mann, Martha Ritter, Wey Camp, Ken Korpanty, Stephen Hatfield, Sandra Polk, Marsha Korpanty, Marianne, Wittenmyer, Jo Ann Liles, Charles Edwards, Jack Oliver, Wayne Gary, Stephanie Renner, Bob Renner, Chelsea Ward, Charlotte Weeks, Andy Harrison, Caralisa Slaten, Rebecca Vincent, Del Dennis, Jan Dossett, Margaret Green, Linda Hirshfeld, Charlie Vincent, William Hackett, Lisa Edwards, Taylor Kelley, Jim Dorn, Brittany Abraham, Victoria Sams, and Michelle Joyner.

olunteers assisting with the drive were Mike Kelly, Joe Stalvey, Jim Dorn, Jeanine Rhodes, Shelby Morris, Debbie Spratlin, Paula Henderson, Ann Hutto, Tom Mann, Cindy Rockwell, Betsy Hart, Iddy Andrews, and Joe Dreher. Food was provided Dale Mann, Sharon Bagwell, Jeanine Rhodes, Jane Rauton, Cathy Price, Linda Dreher, Judi Inabinett, and Martha Sparks.

The next blood drive is scheduled for July 25, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Edisto Beach Civic Center. Those wishing to make a donation should call Jeanine Rhodes at (843) 893-7702 or email her at jgrhodes@lowcountry.com to make an appointment. Donors are reminded of the availability of Rapid Passes which can be obtained on the day of the blood drive by going to www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass and completing paperwork which will shorten their wait to donate blood.