Edisto’s Darby named to state role

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby has been named the president of the Association of South Carolina Mayors.

The honor came on July 20th, during the association’s annual meeting. During this time each year, the association’s members elect new officers and new board members.

The association itself consist of all mayors from across the Palmetto State. It was established in 2011 and is a branch of the S.C. Municipal Association. According to Casey Fields, manager of the municipal association’s advocacy group, the Association of SC Mayors was created to give all mayors in the state a better advocacy platform. The group also networks and monitors legislation or guidelines that will affect cities and towns throughout South Carolina.

There are currently 125 members in the Association of SC Mayors.

Darby is the latest president. She has been active in Edisto Beach for more than two decades, serving as a councilwoman before being elected as the town’s then interim mayor in the spring of 2015. Since her first big at the mayors office, Darby has since won her first full-term election in the fall of 2015.

“The mayors of our state join together to work for the advancement of our mutual goals,” Darby said, when asked by this newspaper why being in the state municipal group is important to her and to the Town of Edisto Beach. “As President, I plan to continue the goals of education, advocacy and support.

“Through education, we improve our ability to serve our towns and learn new skills. Our advocacy works to inform the legislative members of the needs and conditions of our towns when legislation that is either beneficial or harmful to our municipal governments is proposed,” she said. “Finally, even though our areas may have very different needs, we form a collegial relationship that supports and encourages each member while at the same time providing knowledge of resources and past experience.”

In addition to the Darby being named president, the group’s members also elected Willison Mayor Jason Stapleton as the vice president. Mayors from Camden (Alfred Mae Drakeford), Jonesville (Ernest Moore), and Estill (Corrin Bowers) were elected to serve on the association’s board. Additionally, six mayors from towns across South Carolina were elected to return as board members.

In other municipal news:

City to get new cop cars

The Walterboro Police Department is expanding its vehicle fleet, an effort that will fill a need for new cop cars and help meet the fully-staffed department’s needs.

The department recently received a matching grant through the City of Walterboro and from the USDA to help buy two new cop cars. The department must match the funds, which will be included in next year’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

According to Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin, the department is in need of several new vehicles. “Over the past years, the city council and the city manager have really worked hard to help us get our fleet up to standards,” said Marvin. “Each year, we request new vehicles in order to cycle out high-mileage or high-maintenance vehicles.”

This year, Marvin says the department has also purchased one patrol car. The incoming and new USDA grant funding will help the department purchase an additional patrol car and one administrative vehicle.

“These vehicles are a vital part of ensuring the safety of our officers and our citizens so I am thankful that the Council and City Manager have been so supportive,” said Marvin.

The department currently has 31 sworn officers. This means the department is fully staffed, according to Marvin. Of those 31 officers, 29 have completed the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, with one more officer slated for graduation on August 3rd. Lastly, one officer will begin the required academy training in early October, he said.