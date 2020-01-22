Edisto to host Polar Plunge for animal charity support

The Town of Edisto Beach is hosting its first Polar Puppy Plunge to benefit local dog rescue.

The “Freezin’ for a Reason” is the town’s Polar Puppy Plunge, a time when people can jump into the cold ocean waters at Edisto Beach to raise money for a local charity.

The event is being held on Saturday, Feb. 29th.

It starts at 11 a.m. at McConkeys, a business located at 108 Jungle Road.

Anyone who comes to McConkeys at 11 a.m. can register for the event for free.

Beach plungers will then take to the waters at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the actual plunge, there will be t-shirts sold and raffle tickets for various prizes.

All money raised from the Polar Puppy Plung is going to benefit the Animal Lovers of Edisto Canine Rescue. Besides, 10 percent of all sales from McConkeys’ on this day will benefit the town’s canine rescue.

Volunteers operate the rescue at Edisto Beach. The group provides shelter, food and initial veterinary care to stray dogs that are found and brought to them. The group also works to spay or neuter the animals in their care. This is a “no-kill shelter,” meaning all dogs in their care are re-homed and are not euthanized.

The dogs that are brought to them come from Edisto Beach and in the town’s neighboring nearby coastal counties – Colleton and Charleston.

The Town of Edisto Beach and its council have already given their permission to the charity for the event to occur.

For more information on the charity, go to www.animalloversofedisto.com.

In other news:

New voting machines arrive this week

Colleton County’s new voting equipment will get a test run this week, before the upcoming February presidential primaries for the Democratic primary. This primary will happen in all voting precincts in the county on Feb. 29th.

The new equipment is also going to be used in all elections in the county going forward, including the U.S. Presidential Election on the November ballot.

It is also the new equipment used for absentee voting.

The new equipment was purchased by the state and replaced the former electronic voting machines. It is part of a $51 million statewide purchase done by S.C. Election Commission.

The new machines have electronic touchscreens, but they also have an option for a paper ballot. The printed-off paper ballot can be printed from each machine to verify voting results.

“We will now be able to audit paper ballots to verify results,” Marci Andino, executive director of the State Election Commission, said in a press release issued in 2019 about the new voting machines. “This is a significant measure that will go a long way in providing voters and election officials the assurance that every vote is counted just as the voter intended.”

School district to host a job fair

The Colleton County School District is hosting a job fair for many positions, from teachers to custodians to bus drivers. The annual event will be held at the Colleton County High School on Saturday, Feb. 8th. The job fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Registration is required, and the registration deadline is Feb. 1st.

At the event, there will be information about available teaching positions, custodial and bus driver slots, student nutrition operators, teacher assistants, and bus monitors. Anyone interested in attending the job fair should first complete an online application, which must have three professional references. Teachers wanting to apply must be certified to teach by August 1 of this year. For more information, visit the school district’s Web site at www.colletonsd.org.