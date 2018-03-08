Edisto Spring Events – Cook-off, Road Race and Golf Tourney

Spring came early to the Lowcountry in 2018, and the coastal areas are ready for visitors to enjoy, before the Memorial Day Holiday brings in summer heat. Colorful flowers in bloom and blossoming trees make the drive to Edisto Island a pleasant one right now. It’s one thing to visit the beach when temps are comfortable, and enjoy the ocean views with less crowded beaches, but it’s also good to drive down with an event to attend. A good mix of established events and brand new endeavors will welcome Colletonians back to the beach in a big way.

The Edisto Grits Cook Off got the competitive juices flowing for cooking teams on February 10 when Leecia Bolton claimed first place with her Southern Goodness recipe. Next up is the Second Annual Macapalooza, presented at Green Boat Liquors on Saturday March 10. Anyone with an unusual or one of a kind macaroni and cheese recipe is encouraged to enter. The entry fee is $20, with prizes going to the winners after judging. The public is invited to come, paying $10 for ten samples of cheesy mac recipes. For more information call 843-631-5100.

Another option for Saturday morning on March 10 comes from the Edisto Island Open Land Trust. Meet at the Edisto Beach State Park Interpretive Center at 10 a.m. to hear geologist Katie Luciano talk about barrier island geomorphology and nearshore sediment transport dynamics. Expect to learn about changes being followed regarding the shoreline at Botany Bay WMA. The event is free but requires a reservation by calling EIOLT at 843-869-9004.

Also on Saturday March 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. is the History Harvest Festival at the New First Missionary Baptist Church. Live music including gospel performances is part of the activities planned by the Edisto Island Historical Preservation Society. This family friendly event is free, featuring a hot dog lunch, and a document scanner will be on site for those wishing to share and preserve historic photos from residents of Edisto Island.

The Edisto Art Guild Players present the popular drama On Golden Pond at the Edisto Civic Center March 15, 16 and 17. Only the inaugural performance on March 15 includes the annual Dinner Theater option at 6:30 for $45, with reservations accepted at 843-869-3099. Tickets for the play are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, the Sunday matinee performance is at 3 p.m., and visit EdistoArtGuild.com for more information. Craft Vendors gather at the Edistonian from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31 for the Art Guild’s Spring Show and Sale.

A 5K and 1 Mile Run / Walk happens at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday March 17, beginning at Wyndham and ending at Bay Creek Park. The Edisto Chamber of Commerce is presenting the road race and then holds a fundraising festival at 11 a.m. that begins with announcing the race winners. A live band, food vendors, art sales and St. Patrick’s Day themed fun will all benefit Edisto United organization.

The Plantation Course at Edisto presents the inaugural Chickenman Memorial Golf Tournament on April 21. This fundraiser benefits the Leland Vaughn baseball scholarship at Presbyterian College, set up in the name of Mr. Vaughn, former owner of the golf course who passed away in 2017. The tournament is open to the public and everyone hopes for strong community support, so call Heather at the golf course at 843-869-8111 to sign up your foursome today!

The Edisto Lions Club hosts the annual Edisto Day Bazaar on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring the sale of household items and baked goods. Families look forward to any opportunity to visit at the Lions Club ahead of summer time bingo season.

On May 12 the First Annual Edisto Island Classic Stand-Up Paddleboard and Kayak Race will be held at Edisto Watersports and Tackle. Open to SUP’s, kayaks, canoes and rowing craft this race is sure to be another great way to enjoy some quality time on the water. The $45 entry fee includes a T-shirt and chance to win prizes.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com