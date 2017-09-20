Edisto rises 6-plus feet

The Edisto River has gone from a near record low level of barely 3-feet-deep to rising to warning depths of almost 11-feet, all a result of tremendous rainfall from last week’s Hurricane Irma.

The surge in the river’s depths began on Sept. 11, when Hurricane Irma began pouring several feet of water across the Palmetto State. The Edisto River is the longest free-flowing black river in the world; however, local levels of the river showed it reaching 9.08 feet by Sept. 12th. The river continued to rise throughout the week, reaching 10.8-feet before finally stopping at a level flow of about 8 feet.

According to experts with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, these depths were taken at the Givhans Ferry location of Colleton County.

“The river is expected to begin receding almost immediately, and we don’t foresee it flooding in the near future,” said Carl Barnes, a meteorologist with the NWS in Charleston. Barnes says he believes the river won’t go back to the recent 3-foot stage that the river has averaged for the majority of the year.

“It certainly has been low in the summer, but we don’t expect that to happen again during this wet hurricane season,” he said, talking of the river’s depths.

Flood stage for the Edisto River is 10-feet, according to the NWS. At 9-feet, experts begin “action” stage, meaning they encourage residents in the area to begin evacuating if they feel that is necessary, said Barnes.

The lowest ever-recorded water levels in Colleton County for the Edisto River came in 2002, when the river fell to .56-feet. The highest river levels recorded locally was in 1925, when the river hit a record high of 17.50 feet, according to NWS data.