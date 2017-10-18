Edisto, Lodge Leaders Return To Seats

Voters at Edisto Beach will not take to the polls for the town’s municipal election in November.

The only two seats that are up for grabs on Edisto Beach Town Council are being sought after by the town’s current incumbents. Since there are no contested seats, no election is needed.

The two town council seats’ terms will expire on Nov. 2nd. They will again be filled for new terms by current councilwomen Patti Smyer and Susan Hornsby.

Edisto Beach Town Council is a nonpartisan elected body, meaning there is no public affiliation for candidates.

Even though the town is not having an election in November, the town does have several committee vacancies that it is advertising. There are two vacancies on the Image and Design of Edisto Committee; there is one vacancy on the Beachfront Management Committee; and there is one vacancy on the Water and Sewer Committee. Anyone interested in serving on these committees should go to the town’s Web site at www.townofedistobeach.com and download an application. The application deadline for all Edisto Beach municipal committees is Nov. 1st.

Like Edisto, the Town of Lodge is also not having an election in November. Interested Edisto Beach residents can also call town hall at 843-869-2505 for more information.

Even though the town’s municipal ballot was advertised, only the town’s current incumbents chose to again run for the public seats. Since their seats are not contested, they have been automatically reinstated to their respective offices. Those people are Lodge Mayor Larry Carter and Councilwomen Brenda Connelly and Christy Terry.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Carter says he seeking another term as mayor to continue working on several projects, including improving the town’s water system. “We also want to do the best we can and keep the town as clean as we can,” he previously said.

Carter was first elected mayor of Lodge in 2012, but has sat on the town’s council since the 1970s, he said.