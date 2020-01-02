Edisto leaders take a look at the town’s recreation, parks





Edisto Beach has received a state grant that will focus on creating a master plan for expanding its recreation and possibly creating more beach access points and more biking paths.

The town has received $47,500 in grant money from S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism (SCPRTC) Department. This PRTC grant requires an $11,875 match from the town for a total of nearly $60,000 in grant funds. The money will be used to create a parks, recreation and trails master plan, which will be created through a bid process that the town will oversee.

The new plan will also possibly create new bike paths, more parks, and constructing more recreational paths along the beach.

The master plan also addresses “branding” and will research whether or not more beach accesses are needed, according to information provided by Iris Hill, town administrator for Edisto Beach.

According to Mark Aakhus, with the Town of Edisto Beach, the new master recreation plan will address the town’s recreational needs, park needs, and land planning and activity.

“The scope of the planning process includes having the selected consultant utilize existing Edisto Beach planning documents, solicit public input, collect field data, and apply best practices in generating the master plan document,” he said.

Public participation on the master plan will be taken through an open house, workshops, and online surveys, giving residents of Edisto Beach multiple ways to voice their opinion.

The plan also includes addressing drainage problems, parking woes, and beach accessibility – all issues that are becoming more common topics with the growing tourism numbers happening at Edisto Beach each year.

The grant to Edisto Beach came after a majority vote from the Colleton County Legislative Delegation.

In addition to Edisto Beach officials launching this grant and its coinciding bids and plans, the town’s officials are also continuing to work on the ongoing water project. This project is focused on improving water quality and water pressure inside town limits.

Other ongoing projects at Edisto Beach that will continue into 2020 include the town’s leaders working with an engineering firm to “model a portion of the sewer system” that has had ongoing problems so that a capital improvement program for sewage improvements can be developed.

Town officials are also working to improve the functionality of the town’s convenience station, said Hill. “ … We have numerous projects underway and more queued up, now that we can focus on improvements rather than recovery from storms,” said Hill. She credits Edisto Beach Town Council in their persistent and “aggressive” efforts in making improvements to the town’s infrastructure and recreational needs.

“We are excited that most are now being done,” she said.

The Town of Edisto Beach updates all projects and grants on their new Web site, at www.townofedistobeach.com.