Edisto force sees suicide

The Edisto Beach Police Department is still investigating a suicide that occurred at the beach on Saturday. According to an incident report provided by Edisto Beach Police Chief George Brothers, officers were called to a house on Driftwood Lane at Edisto Beach for a “gunshot wound.” When officers arrived, a woman standing in the driveway of the house directed them toward a truck that was parked in the driveway. Inside the truck, officers found a man “slumped” over, the incident report states.

A handgun was also found in the truck at the scene, the incident report states. That gun was taken by officers and “secured,” according to an incident report provided by the EBPD.

The deceased man is an Edisto Beach resident and was 54 years old at the time of his death, according to the incident report. The victim’s name is a matter of public record; however, this newspaper holds the names of suicide victims since no other suspect(s) will be charged with the crime and as a matter of respect to the families, as per editorial decision.

Members of the Edisto Beach Police Department took to social media on Saturday to speak of their distress about the incident, using their Facebook page to ask the public for prayers and support for both their department and the victim’s family. Many members of the public commented on the post, saying they had never seen so many emergency response vehicles at Edisto Beach as on Saturday. Using social media, Brothers said the day was “tough” on his department and its officers.

According to Brothers, the death is still under investigation, but he confirms that the shooting was a suicide.