Edisto flooding, but waters should recede by Saturday

Recent heavy rains have caused the Edisto River to start flooding, with some residents who live along the river reporting that their docks are now covered in water. The rising waters are also flooding boat ramps and walking ramps that are located at local boat landings that sit along the Edisto.

The Edisto River runs through Colleton County and down into and through Dorchester County.

Currently, the river’s designated flood stage is at 10 feet. As of press deadline on Tuesday, the river was sitting at 11.24 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather service has gauges at the Givhan’s Ferry boat landing. This information is used to monitor the river, and to record low and high-water levels.

According to the NWS, the river’s current levels are considered to be rising toward a designated “moderate flood stage.”

The river is considered to be moderately flooding when it hits 12 feet, the NWS states.

The river has been steadily, and quickly, rising since August 1st, when the National Weather Service reported that the Edisto was sitting at 7-feet deep. Since then, heavy and constant rains have contributed to the rising waters.

Experts with the NWS are predicting that the river will start to recede in the coming week, with the water levels expected to decrease back down to about 8-feet-deep by August 11th. This prediction is based on current weather forecasts and historic rain trends.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirm that the river is flooding locally. However, there have not been requests thus far from residents who live along the river for the sheriff’s office to assist them in leaving their houses. This is as of press deadline on Tuesday.

“We will assist where we can,” said Lt. Tiger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “If it’s an emergency situation, we will respond.” The sheriff’s office does have rescue boats as part of their vehicle fleet, and as part of their rescue efforts for those who live along the river.

The Edisto hit a major flood stage in 2016, when it rose to more than 16-feet. However, the highest-recorded level for the river came from February of 1925, when the Edisto River rose to more than 17 feet, according to statistics provided by the NWS.

The Edisto River is the longest free-flowing blackwater river in the world.