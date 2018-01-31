Edisto Blood Drive Collects 62 Pints in January

Volunteers at Edisto Beach collected 62 pints of blood from 72 potential donors at the January Red Cross Blood Drive held at the Edisto Beach Civic Center. The drive was in honor of Roger Godley (Jeanine Rhodes’s brother) who was diagnosed with cancer on November 29, 2017.

On January 3, Godley went to a Charleston hospital to have a port installed for chemo. The hospital informed Roger that his red count was too low to have the procedure done unless he had a blood transfusion. Unfortunately, due to the ice and snow storm, the hospital had to reserve their blood supply for potential accident victims. So, Roger couldn’t have the transfusion nor have the port installed. He has since begun his regime of treatments.

Those volunteering to donate blood included Robia McAliley, Ken Korpanty, Russell Ryan, Linda Dreher, Joe Dreher, Charlie Boozer, G. Larry Inabinet, Carol Jeffords, Martha Sparks, Carroll Belser, Duane Stauter, Larry Sharon, Jim Moose, Cookie Newton Boylein, Judi Inabinet, Linda Hirschfeld, John Rogers, Kayne Gantt, Linda Johnson, Bruce Matrisciani, Jan Dossett, Marily Bowman, Scotty Kinard, Jerry Cromer, Doyle Grat, Melinda Hester, Bonnie Murphy, Butch Murphy, Andy Harrison, Mary Salley, Peggy Pye, Bruce Shaw, Ed Wylie, Heather Spence, Charles Bumgardner, Jerry Zeller, Bob Renner, Iddy Andrews, Marsha Korpanty, Wey Camp, Harry Grimball, Mike Marshall, Leon Bryan, James DeLoach, Charlie Vincent, June Alberti, Bobbie Ulmer, Richard Ulmer, Vaughn Carroll, Tom Mann, Jamie Drayton, S. Hoss, Jane Szorc, Joe Szore, Andrew VanDort, J. Scott Dean, Tamara Dean, Candace Ellis, Paul Simmons, Jeanine Rhodes, Wayne Gary, John Hamilton, Patti Smyer, Ron Wittenmyer, Skip Sanders, Bill Johnston, Judith Blancett, Bob Redfearn, Hollace Savage, Fisher Wolfe, and Buzz Foster.

Volunteers assisting with the drive were Joe Stalvey, John Rogers, Ted Luckadoo, Jeanine Rhodes, Del Dennis, Joe Dreher, Sharon Bagwell, Paula Henderson, Debbie Spratlin, Tommy Mann, Wendy Suey, Dan Carter, and Iddy Andrews. Those donating chili, sandwiches, and sweets for the donors were Jeanine Rhodes, Martha Sparks, Kayne Gantt, Jan Rautoun, Sharon Bagwell, Cathy Price, Judi Inabinet, Linda Dreher, Martha Ritter, and Peggy Pye.

The next blood drive is scheduled for May 22, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Edisto Beach Civic Center. Those wishing to donate should call Jeanine Rhodes at (843) 893-7702, or email her at jgrhodes@lowcountry.com. Additional 2018 blood drives are scheduled for July 17 and October 23. Donors are reminded of the availability of Rapid Passes which can be obtained on the day of the blood drive by going to www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass and completing paperwork which will shorten the wait to donate blood.