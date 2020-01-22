Edisto Beach water improvement project nearing completion

Cleaner and faster-moving water are on the way for residents and visitors at Edisto Beach.

The town’s long-awaited water improvement project is now in the start-up phase and could receive state approval this week.

According to Iris Hill, administrator for the Town of Edisto Beach, the project’s current phase is in the “start-up phase,” meaning that the project is soon set to launch for public use.

Hill said late last week that “all components (of the new water system) are now being tested,” and that the entire new water project could receive a final inspection this week from S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (S.C. DHEC).

The entire project is meant to give better-tasting water to Edisto Beach residents and tourists, and to provide more water to the town and its growing number of visitors.

The town’s water supply comes from underground wells in the Santee Limestone Aquifer. This water supply has elevated levels of chloride, fluoride, and sodium concentrations, which town officials say has affected the taste of the water. These elevated levels have also added to the corrosion of the town’s water distribution system, and residents’ plumbing and appliances, according to information provided by the town.

The new water improvement project was created to reduce the number of minerals in the water, giving residents and visitors’ better-tasting water.

The project is also meant to improve the quality and flow of all water. This is especially needed when there is a higher water demand in the summer months.

According to information provided by the town, the water project is meant to “adequately provide” water to everyone during the peak tourism season.

The actual project site is located on Lee Street. It consists of installing three new 10-inch wells. Each well is about 580-feet deep and comes with transmission lines that connect the three wells to the water improvement facility.

The actual plant will use reverse osmosis to treat the water at a rate of 1,200 gallons per minute.

A new concrete well is also being built under the actual plant site. This new well will hold an additional 290,000 gallons of water for the town to use.

The now almost-completed project comes nearly five years after the town first started this water upgrade.

The coastal town’s Water System Improvement Project began in February of 2015 when Edisto Beach Town Council first began the project.

In April of 2015, the council awarded the contract to Wharton Smith. The first phase of the project began in May of 2015, with other phases beginning and being completed over the last five years.

The town’s leaders post routine updates to the entire project on the town’s Web site – www.townofedistobeach.com.

To date, there have been 47 updates posted to the public on this site.