Edisto Art Guild Presents “On Golden Pond”

The Edisto Art Guild presents the Edisto Players in “ON GOLDEN POND”, directed by Cheryl Van Metre and Assistant Director, Virginia Woodhead at the Edisto Civic Center March 15, 16, 17 and 18. The play was written by Ernest Thompson

This is a love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. They are visited by their divorced daughter and her dentist fiance’, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for. As Norman revels in teaching his ward to fish and thrusting good books at him, he learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—-and slang—in return.

Members of the cast are: Johnny Douglass, Catherine Douglass, Beth Williams, Greg Galaida, Stephen Galaida and Patrick Meyer. Set designer is Dee Moseley with

Lois Anderson as set decorator, Annette Jerwers as stage manager, Jimmy King as lighting designer, Annette Jerwers, Jennifer Schock as sound engineers and Judy Blancett, prompter. Working back stage are Elizabeth Herlihy, Virginia Woodhead and Melinda Hester.

Thursday, March 15 at 6:30 pm is the Dinner Theater with the performance at 7:30 pm. The cost of the dinner performance is $45 per person and reservations are required; call Dee Moseley at 843-869-3099.

The performances on Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, are at 7:30 pm with the Sunday, March 18 matinee at 3:00 pm. Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances are $15 in advance and are sold at the Edisto Chamber of Commerce, True Value Hardware and the Edistonian. Tickets are $18 at the door, if available. Make your plans now because you don’t want to miss this work of ….“rare simplicity and beauty…….” New York Daily News.

For more information, call Cheryl Van Metre at 843-869-3192.