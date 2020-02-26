Edisto Art Guild presents “Dixie Swim Club”

The Edisto Art Guild presents the Edisto Players in the Jones, Hope, Wooten hilarious and touching comedy “DIXIE SWIM CLUB.” This play, directed by Virginia Woodhead, will be at the Edisto Beach Civic Center on March 27 & 28 at 7:30 pm and March 29 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and are available from the Edistonian General Store at Edisto Beach. Tickets will be $18 at the door.

Five Southern women, Sheree, team captain (played by Elizabeth Galaida), Lexie, with multiple marriages and multiple divorces (played by Catherine Borroughs), Dinah, high power lawyer from Atlanta (played by Kathy Kuntz) Vernadette, wisecracking friend whose life is a mess (played by Melinda Hester) and Jeri Neal, an ex-nun who has really changed her life (played by Catherine Douglass). These five women in whom you will recognize a little of yourself will take you on a fascinating journey of life and friendship. For more information, call Cheryl Van Metre at 843-869-3192.