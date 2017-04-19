Easter Egg Hunt at Spring Hill Baptist

Spring Hill Baptist Church in Cottageville held their annual Easter egg hunt this past Saturday. Children squealed with delight as they hunted eggs and filled their baskets with candy. “It’s all about the kids,” said activity director, Tina Ritchie. “Activities like this draw in families that might not have a church home. This allows us to extend an invitation for them to join us in worship at Spring Hill, “ she said.

Attending his first Easter event at Spring Hill was the new pastor of the church, David Drumheller along with his wife Kaysie and daughter Madelyn. David came to Spring Hill with 10 years of experience in the pulpit. Drumheller spent the last 7 years as pastor of Cotton Ginn Church in Reevesville. The pastor and his family participated in the activities along side long time members of the church. Kaysie,

his wife, won one of the cakes in the cake bunny hop. Mrs. Ritchie read a story to all the children about the real meaning of Easter. The kids participated in many other activities during the course of the evening.