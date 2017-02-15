East Main Boutique Cinderella for a Day

By Cokeitha Gaddist

On Thursday, Feb. 9 East Main Boutique (EMB) hosted its Cinderella For a Day event. “Every girl needs to feel special,” said Heather Lawson, owner, “this was a fun event for women and girls of all ages,” she said. The event included make overs by Clinique from Belk skincare specialist Shelia Ellis and Barbara Russel, a Spring Trunk Show by Matilda Jane hosted by Blue Drawdy, a fashion show featuring the latest New Spring Arrivals straight from the runways of Atlanta Fashion, drawings, door prizes, refreshments and cocktails with storewide sales starting as low as $10.00.

Some of the other Downtown businesses supported the event through donations and participation. Natalie Wilson, owner of Body by Basic Spa donated gift certificates for the drawings. The Christmas Bank stayed open late for additional shopping. Main Street Grill offered drink specials with any purchase from EMB and Tara M. Vera donated delicious cupcake treats. “We wanted to give every girl the opportunity to come have a fun evening, get makeovers and help find that perfect outfit,” said Lawson.

EMB opened its doors in Aug. of 2016, downtown Walterboro and since then has been Voted “Best Boutique in town” by the community. Lawson says the boutique provides fashionable women apparel, jewelry and accessory hand selected by her and partner Laycie Ewing who lives in Atlanta. “We will continue to work with the community and look forward to having more events like Cinderella For a Day that brings everyone out to have fun and look fabulous,” says Lawson.