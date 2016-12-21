East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-In

By Anna Crosby

East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice hosted a “Tis the Season” Holiday Drop-In event on Thursday, Dec. 8th at East Main Boutique on East Washington Street.

“The purpose of this event,” explained EMB owner, Heather Larson, “since it’s the season of giving, was to collect toys for Toys for Tots, so that a child in need could have a merry Christmas this year.”

Larson also intended for this event to encourage other downtown business owners to stay open later, so that Colleton County consumers would support the effort of shopping local and supporting small businesses in the front porch of the Lowcountry.

“East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice would like to thank Colleton County for all their love and support during Thursday’s Holiday Drop-In,” said Larson.

“Many toys were collected for Toys for Tots, and donations were collected for Colleton County’s First Steps Program.”

South Carolina First Steps is a state-wide public service partnership that increases readiness outcomes for children to bridge the gap in student’s preparedness for school success.

“East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice pride themselves in community and local business support,” said Larson, adding that “together as one, we can all make a difference.”